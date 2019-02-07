On Rose Day, Find Out Why Jawaharlal Nehru Wore A Rose Every Day! Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

On this Rose Day, a post was shared on Instagram that revealed the historic reason as to why Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who was the first Prime Minister of India was always seen with a red rose pinned to his coat.

The post was shared an hour ago on Instagram, on the occasion of Rose Day. In the post, a picture of Jawaharlal Nehru was posted with his signature red rose.

The reason why Jawaharlal Nehru always pinned the flower to his coat was in the memory of his wife, Kamala Nehru, who died in 1938.

The post read: "Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru pinned a fresh red rose to his coat everyday as a reminder of his life with his wife Mrs. Kamala Nehru, who passed away in 1938 after a prolonged illness."

While many netizens were happy to know about the historic reasons as to why he wore a fresh rose every day, it was a new learning for many as the hope of being in love and loyal to your dear ones even after death is everyone's desire!