A Japanese Company Sells Jars of Honey Complete With Dead Giant Hornets Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

With research going on about what is the best edible item on this planet to eat, it is beetles and other insects that top the list of most nutritional food for the coming generations.

But what happens when you are asked to consume honey that has a dead hornet in it?

Well, check out this bizarre practice of a company that is selling "Honey with Hornets!"

The Hornets Are Drowned In The Honey Jars! According to reports, the giant Japanese hornets are apparently placed inside the jar while they are still alive. The hornets are believed to be left to drown in the sweet liquid. Hornets Are Known To Be The Natural Enemies Of Bees! As per the company's explanation on using hornet in their honey jars, the hornets are known to be the natural enemies of bees and they are captured alive by the beekeepers. They are used as macabre decorations for the company's honey jars. The Hornets Are Believed To Be Healthy! The company further claims that apart from using the hornet for the decorative purpose, the essences from dead hornets leak into the honey. As a result it makes the honey healthier and more delicious. The Precautions On The Labels Reveal As per the website's description, the company warns the consumers that they shouldn't actually eat the insect and instead just eat the honey it drowned in. On the other hand, if you wish to preserve the hornet as a souvenir, you can do it by dipping it in alcohol. What do you think of this bizarre practice? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.