ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    A Japanese Company Sells Jars of Honey Complete With Dead Giant Hornets

    By

    With research going on about what is the best edible item on this planet to eat, it is beetles and other insects that top the list of most nutritional food for the coming generations.

    But what happens when you are asked to consume honey that has a dead hornet in it?

    Well, check out this bizarre practice of a company that is selling "Honey with Hornets!"

    Array

    The Hornets Are Drowned In The Honey Jars!

    According to reports, the giant Japanese hornets are apparently placed inside the jar while they are still alive. The hornets are believed to be left to drown in the sweet liquid.

    Array

    Hornets Are Known To Be The Natural Enemies Of Bees!

    As per the company's explanation on using hornet in their honey jars, the hornets are known to be the natural enemies of bees and they are captured alive by the beekeepers. They are used as macabre decorations for the company's honey jars.

    Array

    The Hornets Are Believed To Be Healthy!

    The company further claims that apart from using the hornet for the decorative purpose, the essences from dead hornets leak into the honey. As a result it makes the honey healthier and more delicious.

    Array

    The Precautions On The Labels Reveal

    As per the website's description, the company warns the consumers that they shouldn't actually eat the insect and instead just eat the honey it drowned in. On the other hand, if you wish to preserve the hornet as a souvenir, you can do it by dipping it in alcohol.

    What do you think of this bizarre practice? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue