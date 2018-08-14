Subscribe to Boldsky
Her Eyelids Got Stuck With Super Glue When She Got An Eyelash Extension

Can you imagine the worst thing that you could experience when you visit a salon? Well, most of us visit the salon to look beautiful and feel confident about ourself. Generally, people do not mind going to the extent of spending excess money on looking beautiful. But what happens when your salon visit turns into a nightmare?

Here is a video of a woman who seems to be in pain while undergoing the treatment to remove the super glue that was used on her eyes to fix fake eyelashes.

eyelash extension gone wrong

The woman in the video seems to be in pain, while an expert is seen removing the glue from her eyelashes.

The woman had wished to get supermodel eyelashes for which she had paid around 1500 baht. The owner of the salon wanted to fix the eyelashes in a hurry and hence used super glue.

The unnamed lady immediately started feeling itchy. She closed her eyes and realised that they were not opening.

On realisation of the error that the owner had made, she instantly reduced the fee of the procedure to 1000 baht.

The woman had to rush to another salon to get help and remove the glue from her eyes. She seems to be lucky enough that she did not lose her eyesight.

Once the glue was removed from her eyes, it took 3 long days for the woman to recover from the swelling.

Apparently, a case has been registered against the salon for malpractice. Though the woman did not get her refund, she is still fighting a battle against the salon.

What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. For a more crazy update from around the world check our section Pulse.

