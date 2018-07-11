Subscribe to Boldsky
When Traffic Police Became Yamraj To Warn The Motorists

By
Bengaluru में Bikes के पीछे घूमते दिखें Yamraj, जानें क्या है वजह | वनइंडिया हिंदी

We all are so adamant about being independent and rebellious that we do not like to follow the rules that are set for our safety.

Riding a bike without a helmet or driving recklessly or not even wearing your seat belt can get us in the most unexpected accidents.

When Traffic Police Became Yamraj

With July being observed as road safety month, Bengaluru Police has come up with a unique concept to get the attention of the mass to follow the rules and regulations of driving.

The traffic police roped in 'Yamraj' as their brand ambassador to make people aware of the message of the dangers of not wearing a helmet, driving recklessly and other rules as well.

A mace-wielding 'Yamraj,' who is the God of Death is seen rounding around Town Hall in Bengaluru where he warns them about visiting their homes if they break traffic rules.

The man who was dressed up as Yamraj in his traditional golden dress seemed to have a great time amusing the law-breaking individuals.

While he warned about visiting the families of the people, in some cases, he even rode pillion on those motorcycles that were driven recklessly as well!

According to traffic police, conducting such exciting and unique public awareness drives helped in minimising accidents. This unique campaign focuses on raising the awareness among pedestrians and motorists about the importance of traffic safety rules.

With such new concepts and ideas, we wish people learn their lessons of being aware of the danger of reckless driving and breaking of traffic rules.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

