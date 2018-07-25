Leopard Rescued By Monkeys' Alertness

When God wishes to save you, then there is nothing that can stop you from getting away from even the most sticky situation.

Here is one example where a pack of curious monkeys helped in saving the life of a distressed leopard who was seen suffocating in a 25 ft deep well in western India.

The monkeys were spotted chattering and jumping incessantly on the edge of a well behind the Baleshwar Temple in Sikar in Rajasthan.

It was at this point when the villagers had assembled for prayer, that they saw the upset monkeys and they followed them to the well and spotted a leopard who was blinking helplessly from the waters below.

Many locals who figured out how to catch the scene with their cell phones showed the monkeys sitting on the edge of the well and taking a look at the leopard, which was stuck below in the waters.

A caution was raised promptly, and forest authorities were informed about the same, and they reached the spot with a ladder for its rescue.

Crowds of villagers and fans viewed the sensational minute unfurling from the porch of a house and cheered when it left the well.

The ladder was lowered down into the well, and after several attempts, the leopard was at least in a position to get a grip and climb onto it to leave the well.

The moment the leopard was out, it left the well and kept running towards the forest. The poor animal was not in a position to assault anybody - nor people neither creatures since it was presumably a lot in trouble from the unpleasant event. So it just ran away as quickly as it could.