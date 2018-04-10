Watch Moral Policing Kick And Slap A Woman!

With so many bizarre things being reported each day, we bring in details of a shocking case, which will make you feel disgusted.

This is the case of a woman being beaten black and blue by the moral policing gang. The reason will trigger anger in you, as the reports claim that the woman was apparently travelling with a male colleague.

Check on the details of the bizarre and disgusting video of how brutally the woman is being bashed by the hooligans who believe that they were doing moral policing!

The Case Happened In India

The details of the horrific video reveal a group of young men assaulting a 22-year-old woman when she was going with her male friend to a medical centre in Assam's Goalpara district.

The Details Of The Video

In the video, it is seen that the woman is being slapped and kicked. The cops reveal that this is a case of 'moral policing', as the men were not happy with the woman travelling with her male friend.

The Assaulters Believed...

Apparently, it is believed that the assaulters thought the woman and the man were in a relationship. Seeing the woman travelling with another man, even though her marriage was fixed, triggered the goons and they thrashed the duo and targeted hitting the woman harder when compared to the guy.

The People Were Arrested

Police have arrested the people who are were involved in the incident. Even though the people have been arrested, the video of the assault has gone viral on the social media sites, as it shows the brutality with which the woman was being kicked and slapped, while she was seen screaming in pain, and the goons pulling her by her hair, which is a very disturbing thing to witness.