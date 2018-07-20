UFO Captured In A Stunning Sunset Time Lapse Video

The mystery of UFO's being spotted has always been a dark theory as even though many unknown flying objects are being spotted and there is a little clarity that we all have.

Here in this video, we are sharing the details of an unidentified flying object appearing in the sky during a time-lapse video that features a sunset over Berau, Germany.

It was all captured in a time-lapsing video. For those who are wondering what a time-lapse video is, we are here to explain it in detail for you.

Time-lapse photography is a technique whereby the frequency at which film frames are captured is much lower than that used to view the sequence. When played at average speed, time appears to be moving faster and thus lapsing. Processes that seem to look subtle to the human eye typically become very pronounced. For, e.g., the motion of the sun and stars in the sky or plant growth,

While this video shows the fiery display of colours with fluffy clouds at sunset in this stunning time-lapse at Berau, Germany. The object appearing in the video shows some unexpected yet beautiful lightning that captured filmer's attention.

In this breathtaking video, an object was being captured during the sunset when an unexpected visitor seemed to stop by and enjoy the beautiful lighting in the skies!

With no concrete details about UFO's spotting, it gets tough to believe the video, yet this also adds on to the many mysteries that are unsolved by humankind about nature and its universe.

What do you think? Is there is any other life out there besides us!

While the scientists and researchers seem to argue with certainty that there is, there are those too who would say the opposite as well.

With this video, it gives an idea to many out there to argue if the UFO was a real one that was spotted or if the video was edited! Well, if the video was edited then, kudos to the person that did that as it would take a lot of skill to edit something like that. For all we know, that could be real footage of extraterrestrial life visiting our skyline!

Hope you checked the video on top. Do share your thoughts, if you think the video is real or fake.