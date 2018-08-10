All That This Little Girl Wanted To Do Was To Fly

As kids when we watched cartoons and movies, we believed that everything was for real. There were so many times when we had tried to become Superman or Batman and tried their antics as well.

Here is a video of one such girl who believes that she can fly the way they do in the cartoons.

As seen in the video, this little girl holds the balloons and thinks that she could start flying when she would jump from the sofa edge.

Watch Her Unbelievable Makeup Transformation

We see her anticipating it, and her disappointment is visible all over her face when she falls on the ground. This is the moment that she realises that it just happens in movies!

He Became Emotional When He Got A Pup As A Surprise

The poor girl was seen getting comforted by her mother at the end of the video.

Wish to see more exciting videos, then check our section Pulse as we bring in more exciting and positive videos from around the world.