Dog Trapped In Hole For 3 Days Cries Tears Of Joy When Rescuers Finally Free Him

By

In a heartbreaking moment, two women are seen rescuing a dog from a hole that had its legs stuck around several pieces of wood. The poor dog seems to have accidentally fallen through the wood and inside the hole that might have served as a trap for wild animals.

The dog seems to be dead tired as it had screamed for help over the past three days. When good Samaritans heard its cry for help and immediately used a ladder to rescue the dog.

Dog Trapped In Hole Was Rescued Finally

As seen in the video the dog is seen barking and crying for help. A woman is seen climbing down the stairs and inside to hole in order to help the unfortunate pooch and take it to safety.

Once the dog was rescued once can see how the dog was seen crying in relief at finally being rescued. What a relief!

On the other hand, it is still unclear whether the dog once had an owner, only that it had fallen down the hole, and it was lucky when it got saved.

We bet, watching this video,  you too had tears!

    Read more about: life pet videos videos
    Story first published: Saturday, August 11, 2018, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2018
     

