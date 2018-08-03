This Baby Expresses All Kinds Of Emotions In Just 30 Seconds!

Newborn babies are a mystery as it is difficult to understand their needs. They tend to cry when they are hungry, sleepy, sad, and for almost everything!

Generally, babies can communicate these through their facial expressions and body postures and that is how they show their interest, distress, disgust and happiness from birth.

Well, before they can express themselves in the language spoken by their parents, babies tend to show their emotions by using both facial expressions and body language.

In this video, this baby has a different cry, and it's a gassy cry! Poor little boy!

Check out the video.

This is a video of an adorable little boy named Alexander who will make you go aww! This young lad Alexander had gas, but by his expressions, one would think it was the end of the world.

Alexander showed all of his emotions in 30 seconds! He cried, he laughed a little bit, he was confused, and he cried again! Sweet little boy!

Don't you think this is adorable?