Video Alert: Shocking Moment When Boy's Reflection Moves Faster Than Him

The strange bit about the entire video is that the boy seen in the video is seen reacting slower than his reflection that seems to be 5 seconds faster than the kids' movements.

Check the video and decide for yourself.

the more i watch this, the crazier it gets. 💀 pic.twitter.com/f8MQ9ahRhY — jolynn 🍒 (@satxjolynn) August 20, 2018

We bet you are hooked onto watching it more than once as it seems to be pretty spooky and scary as the reflection's movement is way faster than what this boy does!

Apparently, the mother had shared the video on Snapchat and asked her friends to help her understand how this was possible in the video as it was spooky. She tagged the video as 'Is it just me or did his reflection walk away quicker than he did?'

Once when people found that the video did look spooky, it was shared on Twitter and other social media platforms where people are still confused on how it could have happened as no video antic seems to have been used as it looks so real.

Now that you have watched the video, share your thoughts on what you think would have gone wrong in the video.

