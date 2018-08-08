Subscribe to Boldsky
7-Year-Old Model With Down Syndrome Takes To The Catwalk

A seven-year-old girl was born with Down Syndrome is building a successful child modelling career.

Grace Isabella Wharton hails from Cheshire, had apparently signed with an agency last year and has already worked on some modelling consignments for Disney and CBeebies.

She Is A 7-Year-Old Model With Down Syndrome Takes To The Catwalk

This young schoolgirl is also starred in a diversity campaign called, 'Behind the Scars', and has the fan following of more than 1,000 followers on Instagram!

Despite being born with Down Syndrome, a condition that significantly affects the fundamental aspects of one's life, the young girl seems to be determined not to let it define her with the help of her parents, Cheryl and John Wharton.

He Is Called 'Popeye' After His Mystery Condition

Grace comes across as an adorable girl infront of the camera. Her mum reveals: 'Everybody has dependably said she's extremely charming and she adores posing, she cherishes flaunting her catwalk displaying.'

Grace's mother recognised the little girl's desire for attention and her love of being in front of the camera, and since then there is no looking back for the girl as every time she comes in front of a camera, she is confident and is always seen smiling.

Apart from this, Grace is also seen performing well in her school life and has become one of the most popular members in her class.

Dad Is Seen Playing A Prank On His Kids With A Scary Chucky Doll

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Wednesday, August 8, 2018, 23:13 [IST]
