She Complained About A Masturbating Man, And See What Happened NEXT

This is a case of a woman from Leeds who got a rude experience of a man flashing his privates and masturbating on a moving bus.

A Guy Had Masturbated On This Girl's Pants!!

Karlah Louise Daly, 22, was sitting in the front seat of the upper deck in a bus which was heading towards the Leeds City Centre. Apparently, this was when the man moved closer to her and started pleasuring himself.

To make matters worse, the woman reported him to the bus driver, and to her shock, he did nothing about it and just told her to simply CHANGE her seat! In fact, the man was allowed to remain on the vehicle even after she left.

Though the woman shot a video of the incident and was left traumatized and helpless, there was nothing done by the others when she alarmed about the act to them.

A Similar Case Happened In India

A similar case was reported in Kolkata, India, when two young girls clicked a video of an elderly man pleasuring himself in the moving bus. The worst was he looked at the camera and yet continued the act! Luckily, the man was arrested shortly after the women revealed about the bus details and the man.

Well, we need to understand that we live in a society, where we watch people getting abused, raped and humiliated in public, while we choose to be mute. Guess, it is high time that we decide on putting a foot down and take a pledge against abusers, people who bully the weak and the most important, THE RAPISTS!

