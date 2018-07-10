Things That You Love And Hate About Your Workplace

From waking up early to finishing your chores to packing your lunch and hurrying to work is the everyday routine of every individual who works.

Our relationship with work is like a love-hate saga that never ends until we decide to quit or retire.

Though there are many reasons why most of us hate our jobs, there are those reasons too that make us love our job as well.

Apart from getting a fat pay check at the end of the month to the additional perks, we all are bound to work. Though there are those who are bound to work, even if they do not enjoy working, they seem to work.

Here, we bring in some of the reasons to hate your job and love it at the same time.

Check them out.

The Unlimited WIFI Keeps You Glued!

With unlimited wifi at the workplace, you can update your phone apps, listen to music, watch videos and a lot more stuff (provided your IT team does not block them).

Photo Credit: foxhomeent

You Hate It When Your Social Media Is Blocked!

We pity those who work in IT companies as most of the companies tend to block all the social media links. Yet, mobile hai na, use karlo, but at the cost of your mobile data!

Photo Credit: Giphy

The Chai-Sutta Break!

With so much stress and work pressure, chai-sutta breaks are the only thing that would keep you sane. Well, if you are a coffee addict, that's even better! Get a cup of tea/coffee and you are sorted for the task. And lolz! Refill it for the next task of the day if this is your fuel to stay motivated.

Photo Credit: newquest

The Snacks Along With Chai Do Wonders!

Who doesn't love snacks with chai, especially at work? After all, we all love snacking, but if you are dieting, watching your friends relishing on snacks can only bring down your spirits!

Photo Credit: Giphy

The Casual Fridays!

Whao! This is the only day when people working in the IT sector seem to be focused to flaunt their stylish casual outfits. This adds on to the spirit of the weekend that motivates everybody to work on a Friday!

Photo Credit: thirdrailpbs

There Are Those Who Have Nothing To Wear On A Friday Too!

From flaunting your new collection to focusing on what not to repeat on a Friday can hit you hard, especially if you are a fashionista!

Photo Credit: mysticonsofficial

Well, bring in some more points that we can share with the world. Let us know what makes you love or hate your workplace at the same time!

