Choose A Cosmic Fairy To Know What You Are Attracting In Life Right Now!

With so many psychological games, it gets easy to understand on what is running on in our mind, which we at times may be unaware of.

Here is one such test where you can find out about what is coming your way.

All that you need to do is just choose any one of the cosmic fairies and find out about what is coming your way.

These predictions are totally based on the psychological tests and the results are so true...

So, go ahead and find out on what your choice of cosmic fairy has in store for you in the coming days...

If You Chose #1 Green Fairy

If you chose the green fairy, then nature is your calling and you would prefer to be amidst nature than anywhere else. As an individual, it is easy for you to communicate with nature and you tend to feel a deep calling from it as well.

While you seem to find peace among the trees, you are also someone who will let people easily into your head and the one who has a strong reason as to why you feel like getting away from humans more often than not.

If you choose this fairy, then you are attracting growth and patience. You need to stop avoiding any changes happening around. You need to let your life run on its own course and instead sit back and enjoy.

If You Chose #2 The Purple Fairy Is Your Choice

If you chose the purple fairy, then you are said to be a thoughtful and quiet individual. It is easy for you to fall into the pattern of overthinking on things and this is something that can be the root cause of problems in your life.

Apart from this, you are deeply connected to people and feel their pain and sorrow and you are also concerned about their well-being and happiness. If you chose this fairy, then you need to spend time with yourself and reconnect from within.

On the other hand, your lack of communication often leaves you anxious and restless. Apart from this, you seem to also attract opportunities and knowledge. Hold on, as good things are knocking on your door and all you need to do is answer to it!

If You Chose #3 The Pink Fairy

If the red fairy is your choice, then you are said to be an individual who is quite serious and energetic. On the other hand, you are quite sensitive and love freely. But, you are stuck in a situation where people hardly really know you and fail to understand what you are trying to explain. It is only your close ones who will understand what you want.

As a person, you come off as being a strong and resilient individual and others seem to take lead from you. Apart from this, you are a soft person with a tough exterior. As an individual, you are attracting communication and intuition into your life if this fairy is your choice.

If You Chose #4 The Teal Fairy

If you chose the teal fairy, then you are said to be a person who is full of life. You seem to be always laughing and smiling around, you are an individual who loves good jokes even at your own expense.

You are the life of the party and you seem to love to surround yourself with your near and dear ones. If you chose this fairy, then you are one person who would love to sit by the bonfire or spend an evening while chilling with your friends.

Apart from this, you seem to attract challenges and understanding. You need to understand that all these challenges are coming your way because your understanding parameter seems to be expanding and your life is taking a new turn.

So, let us know which fairy did you choose!