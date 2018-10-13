ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

People Can't Figure Out What Body Part This Is

By

There are so many pictures that have an optical illusion on our brains. These pictures confuse our mind on what we see.

Here is one such picture of a woman's body part that has been driving the netizens crazy to answer what body part they see.

Which Body Part Is This?

When a lot of people look at this picture, they think they are looking at the back of a woman's head and her neck. But that's not actually her neck, and it was her head instead.

Even though the picture first looks like the woman's neck and hair, we reveal to you that her head isn't actually that close to the camera which gives an impression of optical illusion.

Check out the thread that is going viral.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life viral facts twitter
    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 20:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue