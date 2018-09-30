Penis Whitening Is The Latest Craze In Thailand!

With technology reaching its new peak, some bizarre treatments are becoming popular.
From creating a 3D vagina to even whitening privates, many new treatments are coming up.
Amidst all these fancy procedures, have you heard about the penis whitening process?
Here, in this article, we are revealing about the penis whitening treatment which has become the latest trend in Thailand.
The Treatment Has Become A Trend
The hospital claims that there is three to four clients per day use penis whitening service. It is reported that more than 100 men who make a pilgrimage to this hospital in Thailand as it offers the penis whitening procedure.
It's A Laser Treatment Of The Groin
The penis whitening treatment is a much-hyped procedure in which a laser treatment of the groin is done. It is said that most of the clients have to undergo a few laser sessions before they could see the desired result. The doctors reveal that each of these sessions generally takes 10-15 minutes.
Most Of The Clients Are From Thailand's LGBTQ Community
The staff says it's been a hit, with male clients aged between 22 and 55 years old. It is also revealed that most of the clients at this hospital are from Thailand's LGBTQ community.
The Hospital Is Known For ‘3D Vagina’ Procedure
This is not the first time the hospital has become popular with its unusual treatment as last year a post revealed that the hospital had started offering a "3D Vagina" procedure. This was a procedure in which women could have their own fat injected into their vagina for a fuller aesthetic look.
The Doctors Reveal
Doctors reveal that the patient's bodies will produce the melanin pigment and reverse the results. Apart from that the procedure could cause infection, and it can even leave the individual scarred, and there are more chances of them becoming infertile as well.
What do you think of this treatment? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
