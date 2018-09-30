ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

MORE

Penis Whitening Is The Latest Craze In Thailand!

By

With technology reaching its new peak, some bizarre treatments are becoming popular.

From creating a 3D vagina to even whitening privates, many new treatments are coming up.

Penis Whitening Is The Latest Craze In Thailand!

Amidst all these fancy procedures, have you heard about the penis whitening process?

Here, in this article, we are revealing about the penis whitening treatment which has become the latest trend in Thailand.

Array

The Treatment Has Become A Trend

The hospital claims that there is three to four clients per day use penis whitening service. It is reported that more than 100 men who make a pilgrimage to this hospital in Thailand as it offers the penis whitening procedure.

Real-life Stories: She Told Him It Was Small And He Cut It OFF!

Array

It's A Laser Treatment Of The Groin

The penis whitening treatment is a much-hyped procedure in which a laser treatment of the groin is done. It is said that most of the clients have to undergo a few laser sessions before they could see the desired result. The doctors reveal that each of these sessions generally takes 10-15 minutes.

Array

Most Of The Clients Are From Thailand's LGBTQ Community

The staff says it's been a hit, with male clients aged between 22 and 55 years old. It is also revealed that most of the clients at this hospital are from Thailand's LGBTQ community.

WTF! Woman Accidentally Poured Hot Chilli Sauce On Her Man's Private Part!

Array

The Hospital Is Known For ‘3D Vagina’ Procedure

This is not the first time the hospital has become popular with its unusual treatment as last year a post revealed that the hospital had started offering a "3D Vagina" procedure. This was a procedure in which women could have their own fat injected into their vagina for a fuller aesthetic look.

Facts About Penis That Can Blow Your Mind

Array

The Doctors Reveal

Doctors reveal that the patient's bodies will produce the melanin pigment and reverse the results. Apart from that the procedure could cause infection, and it can even leave the individual scarred, and there are more chances of them becoming infertile as well.

What do you think of this treatment? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life bizarre weird
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue