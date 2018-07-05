WATCH: Speech Of Muslim Teacher On Why She Wears Hijab Is Trending

Getting dressed according to religious beliefs can be troublesome to many. Especially dressing up as a Muslim man or woman is often judged.

They need to fight back for covering their heads with a hijab or for the skunk cap which is often worn by Muslims.

A young teacher by name Latifa Abouchakra who was also a first-time speaker at the conference took a powerful stand against Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills also known as Ofsted that has banned Muslim women from wearing hijab.

While speaking at the NEU-NUT Section Annual Conference 2018, Latifa is seen referring to terms like 'muscular liberalism' as this is something that has been used by individual sections of media and politicians.

In her speech, Latifa has defined this as just another term for Islamophobia and racism, as the mainstream media has often reported about many incidents where the hijab has been used as a tool of oppression against Muslim or South Asian women.

Later in her speech, Latifa is seen emphasising on why she chose to wear the hijab. She believes it as an article of her faith, and none have been entitled to take away her right to her freedom of choice.

Check out her beautiful speech.

It is said that Ofsted's act of questioning Muslim girls who wear the hijab can lead to "further marginalisation" or even "physical and verbal attacks".

This hate speech was a way to teach the oppressors a lesson in a meaningful way.

