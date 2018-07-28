When A 94-Year-Old Indian Grandma Sang British National Anthem

As kids being super active on social media most of us wish to share the little happenings of our life. We love to share about anything and everything.

Here is one such video of a 94-year-old grandmother singing the British National Anthem and this is something worth sharing.

Check out the video where the granny who seems to be old and fragile where she cannot even stand is seen singing the British Anthem with utmost dedication.

This 94-year-old grandma is seen singing 'God Save The Queen' from her childhood memory.

Apparently this was the song the national anthem of India at that time when King George V was in power from 1910 - 1936. This was the time that India was a part of the British, and this woman was (and still is) living in India. Incredible isn't it?

