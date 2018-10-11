He Put 'Used' Girlfriend On eBay And Then This Happened!

Things that we do for fun can always take a serious or an ugly turn, so one needs to be careful when they decide to play a prank on somebody, and in this case, it proves it all.
This is a funny case of a British man named Dale Leeks who tried selling his girlfriend on eBay, and he did not expect his post to become viral.
Image Source: dale.leeks / kelly.m.greaves / facebook
Check out what he posted on eBay to troll his girlfriend by putting her up for auction on the site!
He Wanted A Laugh And Hence Posted It
Dale Leeks posted the ad as a joke after his girlfriend ‘Kelly Greaves' had recently whipped him on his butt during a horse-riding shop.
He Wanted To Take Revenge
Even though it was a funny reason, Dale Leeks wanted to take some fun revenge, and hence decided to auction his girlfriend on a site.
He Described Her As ...
In his post, he described her as a "miniature collectable" and linked her to a used car because she makes a "constant whining noise" and "the rear end leaks a bit but nothing that can't be plugged."
He Showed Her The Ad
Before the couple left for dinner on the same day, Dale showed the ad that he had posted about her, and they had a laugh too until he realised that his post was going viral, as people were bidding on his girlfriend from Europe, Australia and the United States.
The Post Was Pulled Down
Within 24 hours of the post going viral, it was removed by the site. The bidding had reached USD 119,000 in 24 hours. The website said the post violated its policy of selling human body parts or remains.
Related Articles
- An Underwear Addict Who’s Spent £2600 On Pants And Bras!
-
- WTF! Doctor Pulls Out A 15-cm Long Worm From A Man's Eye!
- This Is The Most Extreme Haunted House In The World!
- He Boiled A Man's Brain & Eye Before Eating It With His Girlfriend!
- 50 Live Maggots Were Removed From A Pensioner's Face
- Things That You Need To Learn About With Regard To Life Line In Palmistry