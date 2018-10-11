ENGLISH

He Put 'Used' Girlfriend On eBay And Then This Happened!

By

Things that we do for fun can always take a serious or an ugly turn, so one needs to be careful when they decide to play a prank on somebody, and in this case, it proves it all.

This is a funny case of a British man named Dale Leeks who tried selling his girlfriend on eBay, and he did not expect his post to become viral.

used girlfriend on eBay

Image Source: dale.leeks / kelly.m.greaves / facebook

Check out what he posted on eBay to troll his girlfriend by putting her up for auction on the site!

Array

He Wanted A Laugh And Hence Posted It

Dale Leeks posted the ad as a joke after his girlfriend ‘Kelly Greaves' had recently whipped him on his butt during a horse-riding shop.

Array

He Wanted To Take Revenge

Even though it was a funny reason, Dale Leeks wanted to take some fun revenge, and hence decided to auction his girlfriend on a site.

Array

He Described Her As ...

In his post, he described her as a "miniature collectable" and linked her to a used car because she makes a "constant whining noise" and "the rear end leaks a bit but nothing that can't be plugged."

Array

He Showed Her The Ad

Before the couple left for dinner on the same day, Dale showed the ad that he had posted about her, and they had a laugh too until he realised that his post was going viral, as people were bidding on his girlfriend from Europe, Australia and the United States.

Array

The Post Was Pulled Down

Within 24 hours of the post going viral, it was removed by the site. The bidding had reached USD 119,000 in 24 hours. The website said the post violated its policy of selling human body parts or remains.

Array

Dale Was Happy

Dale revealed that he did not expect the post to go viral and claimed that he would not like to bid her for real, as he loved her to bits.

What is your take on this story? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

