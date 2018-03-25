Google Doodle Remembers Late Actor Farooque Shaikh’s Birthday

His First Break

His first big break was in a movie in which he was seen as a supporting actor in MS Sathyu's 1973 film Garam Hawa, which had Balraj Sahni in the lead. He was known as much for his serious roles as for his comic ones.

He Was Known For His Theatre Performances As Well

He was also known for his theatre performances. His best performance was in the play "Tumhari Amrita", in which he starred along with Shabana Azmi.

Farooque is remembered for his performances in films such as Chashme Baddoor, Noorie, Shatranj Ke Khiladi and Umrao Jaan, which are some of his all-time hit movies. Apart from this, he has also contributed in television series with some hit serials such as Chamatkar and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

A Known Face Of Parallel Cinema

Soon, Farooque became a known face in the world of parallel Hindi cinema. He starred in close to 48 films throughout his career. He was also awarded the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor of the 2010 movie - Lahore.

His Death

Farooque Shaikh died of a heart attack at the age of 65 in Dubai, where he was enjoying a vacation with his family, on December 28, 2013.

