Google Doodle Remembers Late Actor Farooque Shaikh’s Birthday

The biggest search engine Google today has honoured the late Bollywood actor Farooque Shaikh on his 70th birth anniversary.
Farooque Shaikh was known as a jewel of the Indian cinema. He was a treasure in terms of talent.
His First Break
His first big break was in a movie in which he was seen as a supporting actor in MS Sathyu's 1973 film Garam Hawa, which had Balraj Sahni in the lead. He was known as much for his serious roles as for his comic ones.
He Was Known For His Theatre Performances As Well
He was also known for his theatre performances. His best performance was in the play "Tumhari Amrita", in which he starred along with Shabana Azmi.
Know More About Him…
Farooque is remembered for his performances in films such as Chashme Baddoor, Noorie, Shatranj Ke Khiladi and Umrao Jaan, which are some of his all-time hit movies. Apart from this, he has also contributed in television series with some hit serials such as Chamatkar and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.
A Known Face Of Parallel Cinema
Soon, Farooque became a known face in the world of parallel Hindi cinema. He starred in close to 48 films throughout his career. He was also awarded the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor of the 2010 movie - Lahore.
His Death
Farooque Shaikh died of a heart attack at the age of 65 in Dubai, where he was enjoying a vacation with his family, on December 28, 2013.
For more updates regarding Google doodles, watch out for our space.
