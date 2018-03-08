The International Woman's Day Google Doodle Encourages Ladies Across The World To Share Their Storie

The Box – Francesca Sanna

Sometimes I get stuck in this dark box where everything seems difficult and overwhelming.

Here I feel lonely; I feel paralyzed

What if, one day, I cannot move from here anymore?

You are right, this box is very dark

But I am here with you. We are all here with you.

On The Roof – Kaveri Gopalakrishnan

In this story, we see a young child sneak out of her home and onto the roof.

She brings with her books and comics and starts to read through them.

After she finishes reading them, she turns into a crow and flies off into the distance.

Aarthi the Amazing – Isuri Merenchi Hewage

This is a story of a brave and fearless woman

Hewage hopes to inspire women to face all the "weathers through the rough seas of inequality." and yet stand strong.

Trust – Philippa Rice

Why should my baby trust me?

I don't know what I'm doing!

I'm supposed to trust my intuitions...But I don't

But I can trust others and it really helps.

My Aunt Blossoms – Esteli Meza

My aunt was very happy

But one day, cancer came without warning

Everything changed

It was difficult, but she realised her strength

Now she blossoms beautifully.

Homeland – Saffa Khan

On the roads of my homeland, you will find queues of vibrant trucks and rickshaws full of poetry

Every Sunday, my family & I would go to our local Itwar Bazaar for fresh samosas in winter & sweetest mangoes in the summer.

Mama would spend a lot of time hand-picking garments to make clothes for us to wear on Eid.

I went to the smallest school in the city, but I was taught by the strongest women with the biggest hearts.

Every year, my siblings & I would impatiently wait for spring to celebrate the festival of kites.

This was my home of nine years: Mama's little jungle, our tiny secure bubble.

Despite not having electricity most days, or clean water, we made it work.

Thank you, Mama and Baba; home is wherever you are.

Inwards – Tina Dunn

Inwards is a story that tells us about supporting each other and learning to love your ownself.

The comic starts with a young woman initially alone, on the other hand, a group of other women are seen hugging and spending time together.

Then, there are few girls who go towards the single woman and give her a hug and make her smile.

The girl then walks off and comes face-to-face with her ownself and they hug each other.

Ages and Stages – Chihiro Takeuchi

Ages and Stages depicts an emotional story of a girl who is seen progressing through different stages of her life and reaching various milestones.

As she seems to get older, the expectations and the gender equality seem to change.

She sees a world with more possibilities.

She looks at the different career paths that she could pursue at this age and she chose art over other options and she has been able to achieve her dream of becoming an artist.

The Minutes – Tillie Walden

If I focus, it can boil down to minutes.

Minutes that built the world around me. I was 5.

I was different. I could feel it in my stomach. I was 13.

I was falling apart at the seams And you were right there.

I was 17.

I realized I was talented.

That I could do something not everyone could do.

So I leaned into it with all my energy, all my power, without really knowing what it all meant.

I'm 21.

And for the first time in my life, I'm looking back at who I was and seeing someone strong.

Someone who can't be stopped.

Ntsoaki’s Victory – Karabo Poppy

There was a girl named Ntsoaki.

She was destined to live counter-culturally.

She desired to join the young men in their coming of age ritual of lion wrestling.

The chief was moved by her bold request and voted in her favour.

Ntsoaki's technique was new and involved dancing the lion into yielding to her.

The village roared with songs of elation at Ntsoaki's victory.

Nov 1989 – Anna Haifisch

The big chance of my life was given to me by 320,000 peaceful protesters who marched the streets of my hometown.

A month later, the Berlin wall came down.

All of a sudden, everybody was able to decide on what they wish to be.

I was able to choose ‘artist.'

Love – Laerte

Love is a celebration of LGBTQ+

It looks at the life of a transgender woman as part of the International Women's Day.

The artwork shows a woman who meets a man and falling in love with him.

She heads to the cinema and she drops an ID card, which reveals her previous life as a man.

Her partner initially seems to ask her and he even runs away.

But she calls him back and shows him that love is the most important thing in life.

Once the man realises that he feels the same for her, then the the two of them reunite back together and walk away.