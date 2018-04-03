Google Doodle Celebrates Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay's Birthday

Today, Google doodle marks the 115th birthday of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, who was a social reformer and had participated in India's freedom struggle.
Google marks her views on women's rights issues as relevant in the modern times.
She Was Born In…
She was born on 3rd April, 1903, in Mangalore and she was one of the feminist of those times when people were fighting for freedom in India. After freedom, Kamaladevi worked for the refugees and also contributed to the cultural landscape.
More About Her Life
Kamaladevi lost her dad at the age of 7. She was married when she was just 14 years old and she lost her husband at the tender age of 16! She travelled to London to study after she became a widow. She joined the Indian National Congress in 1927. She eventually became the first Indian woman to be arrested by the British for entering the Bombay Stock Exchange and selling packets of contraband salt in 1930.
Her Driving Force
Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay was strong enough to make a mark for herself. She was a rebel in her own right, as she had also disagreed with Mahatma Gandhi when he opposed inclusion of women in salt satyagraha. Apart from this, she was also a driving force behind setting up of key cultural institutions in the country, including the National School of Drama, the World Crafts Council and the Sangeet Natak Academy.
Her Views On Women's Rights
A social reformer who participated in India's freedom struggle. Her views on women's rights issues are as relevant in the modern times. She was among those handful of women who championed the rights of the fairer sex at that time.
