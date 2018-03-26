Google Celebrates The Chipko Movement With A Doodle

The Movement Was A Gandhian Philosophy Of Non-violence

The fight was against deforestation and this was the prime objective of the Chipko movement. This movement followed the Gandhian philosophy of non-violence.

The Meaning Of The Name

The movement got its name from the way people embraced and hugged trees symbolizing protection of trees from being cut. "Chipko" means to stick or to hug.

The history of this movement is said to date back to the 18th century, where people of the Bishnoi community in Rajasthan are believed to have resisted deforestation by embracing the trees.

The Movement Was Led By

The movement was led by Amrita Devi, along with 383 people from 84 different villages, who sacrificed their lives for protecting a group of Kehri trees. The move was a a success back then.

The Modern Movement Was Started In

In modern India, the movement started 45 years back in 1973 in Uttar Pradesh's Mandal village. Chand Chandi Prasad Bhatt and his NGO Dasholi Gram Swarajya Sangh are said to have led the movement with a group of local women.

Biggies Who Were Involved In The Movement

Notable figures who were involved in the movement were Dhoom Singh Negi, Bachni Devi, Gaura Devi and Sudesha Devi, apart from the renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna. The movement was started to appeal to Indira Gandhi on banning of deforestation.

