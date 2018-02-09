Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018

Today is the start of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018, in South Korea. Google doodle celebrates the event's start by creating doodles dedicated to the event.

The Olympic Winter Games are scheduled from February 9 to 25 at Pyeongchang County, South Korea.

According to the Google doodle, there will be a new doodle dedicated every day, until the event's finish. This is basically done to keep up with the everyday action until 25th February, 2018.

Read more details on these special doodles...

The Theme Of The Doodle The theme of the Google Doodle is winter related in a nod to the Games. It shows animations with different animal characters that start off with a magpie seen flying atop a frozen Google logo. A Series Of Animations Are Seen... In today's doodle, one can see a series of animations, which feature the different animals and birds that are seen simulating the gaming events taking place during the Winter Olympics. Today Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Fearless Nadia On Her 110th Birth Anniversary! There Are Penguins And Even A Dog As Well... This beautiful and colourful Doodle includes a penguin, which is seen zooming past the snow on a bobsleigh! On the other hand, even a dog is seen ski jumping on colourful snow-blades as well! And in the last preview, one can see a serpent figure skating on an ice rink as well. Google Doodle Honours Kamala Das - The ‘Mother Of Modern English Poetry' About The Game… There will be 92 countries participating in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018 event this year. The mascot of the games is Soohorang the Tiger. The event would last for 17 long days. For more updates on doodles, keep checking out this space.