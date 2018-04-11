Google Doodle Marks The 114th Birth Anniversary Of KL Saigal

Google Doodle today is seen celebrating the 114th birth anniversary of Kundan Lal Saigal, who is popularly known as KL Saigal. The biggest search engine is seen marking this anniversary with a doodle of the late maestro.

KL Saigal was blessed with a sonorous voice and he had a unique singing style, which made him Bollywood's first legitimate 'superstar'.

He was an actor-singer, who appeared in over 36 films in three different languages, and he has even sung 185 songs in his 15-plus-year career.

KL Saigal was known for the gold standard for all the singing luminaries who came after him. There were many artists who even mimicked him. The list of artists included Mohammad Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

There are many reports that reveal Saigal was not even a trained musician. He had humble beginnings and learned music informally. He apparently sang along with his mother and other devotees at local religious shrines. He had not completed his school and even before he took his big break, he worked with odd jobs to earn a living.

He got his big break in 1932, when he was cast in three films by a film studio called "New Theatres". After this, there was no looking back for him, as he became a superstar.

He breathed his last in January, 1947.