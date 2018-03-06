Google Doodle Celebrates Gabriel Garcia Marquez's 91st Birthday

His Birthday!

Gabriel Garcia Marquez was fondly called Gabo and was born on this day in 1927, which marks its 91 years today.

His Career

In his career, Gabo was known to have penned over 25 books. He rose to fame with his popularized magical realism, which in other words is a literary technique in which magical elements are incorporated into realistic situations.



About The Doodle

Google in its blog explains the doodle as, "Deep in the Amazonian jungle, through the lush green canopy and multi-hued vibrance of the hot and humid rainforest, look carefully and you might catch a glimpse of a city of mirrors; a city separated from the world by an expanse of water and yet reflecting everything in and about it; a city that is home to the Buendia family and the site of strange otherworldly happenings. Here, little fish made of pure gold dazzle the eye; large yellow butterflies flit through the flowers; a train chugs along once in a blue moon; and the only visitors are the all-knowing, mysterious gypsies who come bearing strange tales."

The Death Of Marquez

According to the records, Marquez died on April 17, 2014, when he was 87 years old and was living in the Mexico city at the time of his death. He was described as "the greatest Colombian of all time" by the Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. The President further added, "Such giants never die."

