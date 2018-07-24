Subscribe to Boldsky
Real-life Stories: This 11 Year Old Stated: ‘My Helmet Saved My Life’

An 11-year-old girl's life was saved by her helmet, as it protected her when a van hit her on her approach to her class. She has shared the story of her terrible wounds with the world to help guard other kids.

The shocking photos reveal about the details on how Amey Hogan has been recuperating in a healing facility after the ghastliness crash that left her with two fractures on her skull, crushed cheekbones, a smashed and a collapsed mouth, broken jaw and nose and also damaged teeth!

Amey Hogan accident

According to the reports, Amey was leaving her companion's garage on her approach to class in Ruyton-XI-Towns, Shrewsbury, Shrops, when she was knocked off her bike by a passing van.

This young girl shared her story in which she revealed on how she spent her days in the healing facility and medical procedure to settle her broken jaw and cheekbones. Luckily, she has now recuperated, but unfortunately, she has lost her eyesight in her right eye permanently.

This brave little kid made a viral mindfulness video asking other kids to wear their helmets while they're on the road. This incident had taken her mum by surprise as the mother - Vikki Hogan was utterly unaware of what her daughter was doing until the point when she knew that her daughter's post had over 46,000 likes, in which she's seen creating an awareness among others.

In the video, Amey stated: "Be cautious on bicycles. Try not to surge, however above all wear a head protector while biking."

"It saved my life; it could save yours as well."

Mum of four - Vikki, who is a beauty therapist, said she couldn't believe her daughter's strength and the way she has dealt with her accident and is recovering.

The mother further added that her daughter was just at the wrong place at the wrong time - she was fortunate nothing worse happened.

"The helmet had wholly saved her life, and that is the reason she made the video."

The proud mother revealed that the young girl doesn't wish other individuals to experience what she has been going through and felt that she had to share her side of the story.

What do you think? Would you also make sure to spread this awareness? Then, don't hesitate to share this story with all.

For more updates, stay tuned to our 'Pulse' section.

