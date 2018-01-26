ENGLISH

    Lesser-known Facts On Republic Day That Every Indian Must Be Aware Of

    How do we Indians look forward to celebrate the Republic day? It is nothing but a mere holiday that most of us are seen celebrating by spending time with our loved ones.

    How many of us know of the actual facts and the importance of this day? We bet, most of us only know of the parade that happens in New Delhi each year. But do you know the actual reason why the Republic day is celebrated?

    Well, here are some of the lesser-known facts about the Republic day. Check them out.

    It Was Celebrated As The Independence Day

    The Republic day was earlier celebrated as the India's Independence Day or the Purna Swaraj Day. This was the day when India decided to fight for complete freedom.

    Thus, The Day Had To Be Remembered

    When India received its independence, on the Independence day, on August 15th, in 1947, the Indian leaders wanted January 26th to be remembered as well with each passing year.

    The First Time That It Was Celebrated

    In the year 1950, the first Republic day was celebrated, that is, three years after India got its independence in 1947.

    The Father Of The Constitution

    Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (Dr. B.R. Ambedkar) was known as the father of the Indian Constitution. It took around 2 years, 11 months and 18 days for him to frame the Constitution of India.

    Facts About Republic Day

    The Biggest Indian Motto

    "Satyamev Jayate," which was one of the biggest Indian motto is taken from the Mundaka Upanishad, Atharva Veda. It was first translated in Hindi by Abid Ali in 1911.

    A Christian Song Played On This Day

    During the Republic Day parade, a Christian song named "Abide With Me" is played and it is said to be one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite songs as well.

    Indian Air Force Came Into Existence On This Day

    It was on this day that the Indian Air Force came into existence. Before this, it was known as the Royal Indian Air Force.

    The First Chief Guest

    President Sukarno of Indonesia was the first chief guest at the first Republic Day celebration of India on 26th of January, 1950.

