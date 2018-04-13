Real-life Stories: He Lost $1.9M Bullying Case After Claiming His Boss Farted On Him!

This case is the most hilarious bit that you would read on the internet today. A distressed man who had apparently sued his ex-boss for farting maliciously seems to have lost the case.

Here are the details of the distressed case, which will leave you in splits.

Apparently, The Man Was

The emotionally drained man named David Hingst claimed his supervisor, Greg Short, abused and farted on him almost every day during his time with a construction company in Australia, during his tenure 2008-2009, when he was working in the firm.

He Explained In Detail About His Stress

Apparently, Mr. Hingst revealed the details of his case where he mentioned about his ex-boss Mr. Short. He revealed that Mr. Short would quite often "lift his bum and fart" in his direction.

The Incidents Were Often

Mr. Hingst in his testimony revealed that the farting incidents resulted in depression, anxiety and physical injuries on him.

All About The Case

There were over 15 witnesses who were called to testify during the 18-day trial at the Victoria Supreme Court, yet the man lost the case, as the judge ruled that the case held no merit, even if farting occurred in the workplace.

He Even Used A Can Of Deo On His Ex Boss!

It is reported that the court heard about one incident, wherein he confronted his ex-boss with a can of deodorant and had even labelled him as 'Mr. Stinky'.

But Things Didn't Work In His Favour!

In the court, the man was left with an embarrassing situation, as the court sided with the defendant and eventually rejected Mr. Hingst's claims. The judge even denied him the $1.9 million in damages that he was trying to seek.

This makes us wonder as to how the judge handled this funny yet bizarre case. Do you know any such bizarre incident or case which has left a mark on your mind?

This makes us wonder as to how the judge handled this funny yet bizarre case. Do you know any such bizarre incident or case which has left a mark on your mind?