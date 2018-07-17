Donald Trump Tops The Google Image Search Result For 'Idiot'

People mock and bully Donald Trump since the time he has stood up for elections in the USA. Since that time to the present scenario, where he is even ruling the country, it seems like people leave no stone unturned to bully him.

In a strange search result, it revealed that the term "IDIOT" when googled in the biggest search engine Google showed the image of Donald Trump!

Since the time, the news has gone viral, people are intentionally taking digs at the US President, and there is no brutality check on bulling Trump has been taking place.

Mr Trump has been on the to be a significant search term on Google since the time he started running for the US presidential election campaign.

However, there is a little that he could have expected or even imagined that the term 'idiot' on Google would show up the same result as his face!

The site in which Trump's image as "idiot" appears seems to be a blog and the content of the about section reveals:

I hate liars.

That means I hate republicans.

I despise willful ignorance.

That means I despise lazy conservatives who vote against

themselves based on fox fake news bullshit.

So, this reveals about the intentional dig taken at the President. However, the strange thing that leaves us confused as the second person to top the list of the most searched term idiot is none other than Isaac Newton as his image rank as the second one.

