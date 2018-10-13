Things That You Need To Know About ‘Happy No Bra Day’

The world celebrates 'No Bra Day' on 13th October of every year. On this day women around the globe are encouraged to leave their bras at home for a single day to the raise awareness about breast cancer.
Here, in this article, we reveal the details on why 'No Bra Day', is celebrated and also share the history of its origin.
This Day Is Gaining Its Popularity
‘No Bra Day' seems to be steadily growing in popularity worldwide. It is celebrated on October 13 in the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month every year.
It Was Started In 2011
This event was started in 2011. Since then, it mostly takes place on social media, where women from across the world use the hashtag #nobraday to the campaign.
The Aim Of The Day Is...
The actual aim for this day's celebration is to raise awareness and encourage women to try self-examinations and also to make sure that they know the signs of breast cancer.
Origin Of This Day
This day can be traced back to Toronto, Canada. The day was marked by a plastic surgeon named Dr Mitchell Brown. Women are encouraged to go braless on this day, and those who don't wish to go braless are also encouraged to take part by wearing something purple for the day.
