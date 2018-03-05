Interesting Facts About The Oscars

The 90th Oscars event happened today and facts about this magnum event will make you raise your brows.

With Oscars being the biggest event of the year, people from across the world make sure they don't miss an opportunity to watch it live. This year, the Oscars is celebrating its 90th year, but how many of us know the actual and rare facts on this special event?

From when it was launched to the cost of the entire event, here are the interesting facts one would wish to know about the Oscars.

Here, in this article, we are revealing to you certain factors about the Oscars that you need to know.

Check out some of the interesting facts on Oscars and let us know in the comment section, if you wish to read more interesting trivia related to lifestyle and more.