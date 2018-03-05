Interesting Facts About The Oscars

The 90th Oscars event happened today and facts about this magnum event will make you raise your brows.
With Oscars being the biggest event of the year, people from across the world make sure they don't miss an opportunity to watch it live. This year, the Oscars is celebrating its 90th year, but how many of us know the actual and rare facts on this special event?
From when it was launched to the cost of the entire event, here are the interesting facts one would wish to know about the Oscars.
Here, in this article, we are revealing to you certain factors about the Oscars that you need to know.
Check out some of the interesting facts on Oscars and let us know in the comment section, if you wish to read more interesting trivia related to lifestyle and more.
How Oscar Got Its Name
Margaret Herrick, who was an Academy Librarian and eventual Executive Director, thought the statue resembled her uncle Oscar. In the year 1934, Sidney Skolsky used this name to describe Katharine Hepburn's first best actress award and in 1939, the name was made official.
The Cost Of That Red Carpet Look
On this huge event, all the celebs from across the world are seen in some of the costliest gowns. It is reported that a few celebrity gowns would astonishingly have the price tag which is as high as $10 million!! That's a big number
20 Best English Novels By Indian Authors
The Event Cost Of The Entire Show Would Be?
According to the financial report of 2016, stats revealed that the cost of the entire event for the year was $44 million! Apart from that, producing the live show is said to be estimated around $21 to $22 millions!
15 Best Romantic Novels by Indian Authors
The Popular Person At The Oscars
Meryl Streep is an American actress whom the media has cited as the "best actress of her generation." She is said to be the one who receives the maximum number of awards and hence winning the most number of "Thank You" speeches title as well!
Did You Know An Oscar Isn’t Actually Worth That Much?
There are certain rules and regulations that have been set against the sale of the awards. It is included that a winner cannot attempt to sell or dispose it without "first offering to sell it to the Academy for $1." (We wonder who would wish to sell this prestigious award!)
Celebrities Who Died In Bathroom
Oscar Speeches Kept Minimal
In the year 2002, it was noted that most of the award-winning individuals were seen giving lengthy speeches and as a result, the Oscars ran until 4 hours and 23 minutes. Since then, there is a rule that the speeches must not last 45 seconds or more, otherwise they'd be cut off by the orchestra!
Related Articles
- Choose An Alchemical Symbol And Find Out About Your Inner Soul
- Weekly Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign: 4-10th March, 2018
- Defining Each Of The Zodiac Sign Powers
- What Does The Ruling Planet Of Each Zodiac Sign Reveal
- Personality Traits That Define A Strong Personality
- Lucky Zodiacs For The Month Of March
- Life Predictions Based On Zodiac Signs
- Zodiac Sign Predictions For The Month Of March
- Different Ways In Which People Celebrate Holi As Per Zodiac
- List Of Celebs Who Lost Their Lives In A Bathroom
- Lucky Colour For Holi As Per Your Zodiac Sign
- The Well-balanced Individuals As Per Zodiac Signs
- 10 Important Facts About Colon Cancer You Should Know
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.