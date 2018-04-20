Real-life Stories: She Told Him It Was Small And He Cut It OFF!

Do you know commenting on a man's intimate part can really hurt his ego? Well, men are really sensitive about this issue. The size of their manhood is one of the most disturbing things that can impact their lives.

The size of the penis can be a reason of being proud or even a reason for the man to be conscious about himself!

Well, we leave it at that and bring you an interesting case of a man who chopped his penis off, after his girlfriend dumped him seeing the size of his manhood!

The story of the student went viral on social media that a Guangzhou college student cut off his own penis after he had a messy fight with his girlfriend.

Check out the details of this bizarre case and the guy's loss!

It Happened In China

The incident is believed to have happened at the Guangzhou college, in China, where the unnamed student was believed to have cut off his own penis after he had a messy fight with his girlfriend.

The Pictures And Videos Went Viral



There have been several videos and photos that have been circulated around the Chinese social media sites that showed a young man walk calmly around the campus of Guangdong Peizheng College in Guangzhou. The student was seen wearing only a t-shirt and nothing else below with dried blood covering his legs.

The College Confirmed The News!

The moment the news about the college student went viral, the college authorities seemed to have come forward and given a statement that the student had hurt himself, but the actual reason for him to take this extreme step was not revealed.

It Was Rumoured To Be...

The student apparently had a bad breakup with his girlfriend and she had laughed about the size of his penis. It was believed that the man took it up as an ego issue and in frustration, he cut off his own penis.

The Strange Fact

Though the pictures and the video of the man showed the student to be all calm and poised and walk around the campus with dried blood on his thighs, it makes us wonder if he really had to take such an extreme step and that too for a silly reason.

What's Your Take On This?



Though the actual reason for the student castrating himself is not confirmed by the authorities yet, do you think that it is really needed that the man had to castrate himself for the reason that is being believed?

What are your thoughts on this, let us know in the comment section below and for more interesting and bizarre stories, stay tuned to our section, as we bring in the news of the best bizarre stories from around the world.