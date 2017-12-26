The Unsung Hero Of India Who Made A Solar Car To Free India From Pollution

A country that is free from pollution is what we all dream of and it will soon become a reality only if we actively participate in making the country pollution free.
At the age of 63, Syed Sajjad Ahmed, a man from Kolar wished to do something for the people of his country about which most of the youth of the country hardly care about. His enthusiasm to do something for the humanity is now an inspiration for many.
At the age of 50, he planned for years, invested and built a car that runs on solar power upto 40 kilometres per day, reaching a maximum power range of 100 kilometres and is well equipped with 5 solar panels.
His dream to do something actively for the society came true through this innovation of his. He travelled around the country in his solar car and the main purpose of it was to generate awareness among the people of the country about pollution and corruption.
A Passionate Man
Mr. Ahmed was wanting to do something for the society. So he came up with the best inventions on his own. He started by building a two-wheeler and then modifying it in such a way that it runs on electricity. After building this two-wheeler, he started to design an electric three-wheeler. He designed it for the disabled people.
Fruit Seller To Solar Car Designer
At the age of 15, he left school to support his family financially. At first, he started to sell fruits and then repaired electronics in his shop. After this, he made a television antenna and then in year 2002, a two-wheeler was designed by him.
Finally, in the year 2004, a solar car was designed by him, as he wished to make everyone socially aware and also wanted to bring a change in the society.
The Chariot
The solar car is capable of running on solar power at a speed of 40 kilometres per day. Syed used this car to fight against corruption, apart from making India pollution free. He drove the car to travel to Chennai as well as Kochi and Kanyakumari. In the year 2012, he travelled in his solar car and covered 1000 kilometres in South India to make the people aware of Anna Hazare's message and to build a country free from corruption.
The Longest Journey
His plan to make a trip to the capital during the India International Science Festival is also a great success. He travelled the longest distance of 3000 km in his solar car from Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan to Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan and made a record. He travelled for 30 days and at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour. During this journey, he has travelled through Hyderabad and Agra.
A True Inspiration
He has spent 4 years of this life to build the two-wheelers and three-wheelers and an amount of ten lakh rupees was spent by him only to build it. He spends a part of his earning to build special devices and another part on social service across India. In the year 2006, his work was acknowledged by presenting him the World Environment Day award.
Dr. Kalam’s Vision 2020
Our former president Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam inspires him a lot and hence he will be travelling to his hometown from Delhi. By travelling in his self-designed solar car, he wants to educate people, mostly the youth of our country, about Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's Vision 2020. It will inspire them in building a better and healthy India. He also planned his return to Bangalore through Kanyakumari.
If the idea of reducing the pollution and making the country pollution free as proposed by Syed Sajjad Ahmed is seriously looked upon by the government, then India will become a much better place to live in and, as per his vision - pollution free.