The Unsung Hero Of India Who Made A Solar Car To Free India From Pollution

A country that is free from pollution is what we all dream of and it will soon become a reality only if we actively participate in making the country pollution free.

At the age of 63, Syed Sajjad Ahmed, a man from Kolar wished to do something for the people of his country about which most of the youth of the country hardly care about. His enthusiasm to do something for the humanity is now an inspiration for many.

At the age of 50, he planned for years, invested and built a car that runs on solar power upto 40 kilometres per day, reaching a maximum power range of 100 kilometres and is well equipped with 5 solar panels.

His dream to do something actively for the society came true through this innovation of his. He travelled around the country in his solar car and the main purpose of it was to generate awareness among the people of the country about pollution and corruption.