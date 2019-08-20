Sadbhavana Diwas 2019: Pioneering Quotes of Rajiv Gandhi On His 75th Birth Anniversary Life oi-Neha Ghosh

Born on 20 August 1944, Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He was the 6th Prime Minister and the last member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the post of Prime Minister of India.

Today on his 75th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He tweeted saying, "Tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary".

On 21 May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in a public meeting while campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur for a Lok Sabha Congress candidate.

The Congress observes this day as 'Sadbhavna Divas'. Today, on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, here are some ground-breaking quotes of the former Prime Minister.

"Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about people. The goal is material, cultural and spiritual fulfilment for the people. The human factor is of supreme value in development."

"Women are the social conscience of a country. They hold our societies together."

"Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years."

"Every person should take a lesson from history. We should understand that wherever there have been internal fights and conflicts in the country, the country has been weakened. Due to this, the danger from outside increases. The country has to pay a big price due to this type of weakness."

"For some days, people thought that India was shaking. But there are always tremors when a great tree falls."

"If farmers become weak the country loses self-reliance but if they are strong, freedom also becomes strong. If we do not maintain our progress in agriculture, poverty cannot be eliminated from India. But our biggest poverty alleviation program is to improve the living standard of our farmers. The thrust of our poverty alleviation programs is on the uplift of the farmers."

"The terrorists are busy in and outside the country in such activities which are a danger to the unity and integrity of the country."

"When a big tree falls, the ground shakes."

"Our task today is to bring India to the threshold of the twenty-first century, free of burden of poverty, legacy of our colonial past, and capable of meeting the rising aspirations of our people."

"We must see that regional imbalances in the growth of various parties of the country are removed and all the states progress evenly. We shall ensure that all citizens of the country get full opportunity to contribute their might towards India's progress."