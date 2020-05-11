National Technology Day 2020: Know About This Day In Detail Life oi-Prerna Aditi

In order to mark the technological advancement of India, every year 11 May is observed as National Technology Day. The day marks the anniversary of the Nuclear Test held at Pokhran, Rajasthan in the year 1998. On this day the Indian Army conducted one of the five series nuclear bomb test explosions. To commemorate this day, we celebrate National Technology Day. In order to know more about this day, scroll down the article and read more.

History

It was late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of India who declared 11 May as National Technology Day to commemorate the Nuclear Test held at Pokhran Test Range, Rajasthan.

India successfully tested Shakti-I, a nuclear missile under the Operation Shakti. This was the second test after the nuclear test held at Pokhran under the name of Operation Smiling Buddha in May 1974. After this, India became the sixth nation to enter the Nuclear Club of Nations.

This is also the day the Defense Research and Development Organisation tested the Trishul, a short-range and surface-to-air missile which has a quick reaction. This was the last time when Trishul was test-fired.

In addition to this, National Technology Day also commemorates the first flight of Hansa-I, the first-ever indigenous aircraft of India. The aircraft was developed by National Aerospace Laboratories.

Significance

The major intention behind celebrating this day is to focus on 'Commercialising indigenous technologies: Journey from Benchside to Business Programme'.

Every year the Technological Development Board which is a statutory body honours the individual by rewarding them the National Award for their contribution in the field of science and technologies.

The award is given by the President Of India to motivate people in excelling in their respective fields.

This is the day to acknowledge the contribution of engineers and scientists in the technological advancement of India.

The day highlights all the technological advancements taking place in India.

Several programmes are also held by the Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage young students in the field of science and technology.