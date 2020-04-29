May Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Messages That Will Empower You Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 1 May is observed as May Day. This is the day to mark the revolution led by industrial workers during the mid of 19th century. The workers from countries like the USA, Germany, England and France saw the demand for a better working environment and reduced working hours. It is noteworthy to mention that during those days, the workers were made to work for 12-15 hours. They made a demand to reduce th working hours to 8 hours.

The workers gained the inspiration to ask for a better work condition after the Communist Manifesto written by Karl Marx along with Engels in the year 1848. This manifesto was successful in making a great impact on industrial workers and the organisations dedicated to those workers.

So, today we are here with some quotes and wishes that you can share with people you know are working hard to not only make a living but also to contribute in the significant growth of the company.

1. "No work is insignificant. All labour that uplifts humanity has dignity. They should be undertaken with painstaking excellence" - Martin Luther King Jr.

2. "Let's celebrate the labour that built up this great land from the field to field and desk to desk."

3. "A man is never paid for having heads and hands but for using them." -Elbert Hubbard

4. "Labour day is a special occasion to honour all the workers to let them know that their every single effort makes a huge difference."

5. "You have worked hard and it is your hard work and tireless efforts only that have helped in the development of the nation. May you have a great time ahead. Happy May Day to you."

6. "It is only through labour and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things."

7. "Labour day symbolises our determination to achieve economic freedom for the average man which will give his political freedom realty." -Franklin D. Roosevelt

8. "To the heroes of the world, we will never forget your contribution to the country and the workplace where you have worked. Our appreciation belongs to you as you deserve it. Wish you a Happy May Day."

9. "Labour day marks not just the triumph of the worker's spirit but a renewal of the fertile goddess of creativity and human dignity. We wish you a Happy Labour Day."

10. "Labour day is a special day to honour all those who work hard to contribute to the significant development of the nation while earning a livelihood for themselves."