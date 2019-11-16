National Press Day 2019: Know What It Is And Why Is It Observed Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 16 November is observed as National Press Day in India. This is the day when the Press Council Of India was established. Later the day was declared as National Press Day. Also on this day, the Council took the responsibility of acting as a moral watchdog to ensure that the press maintains high standards by being independent, unbiased and unaffected by the influence or threats of any external factor.

History Of National Press Day

It was in the year 1966 when the Press Council of India first came into the picture on 16 November. Under the chairmanship of Shri Justice J R Mudholkar, the then Judge of Supreme Court of India, the Press Council of India was established as a quasi-judicial, statutory and autonomous body.

However, in the year 1956, when it was thought that there should be a body that can help in the smooth and unbiased functioning of the press. It was also thought that the body should have a statutory authority that can ensure and help in maintaining transparency while following journalism ethics. Hence the council came into existence.

Since then 16 November is observed as the National Press Day Of India.

The Council has a retired judge of Supreme Court Of India as the Chairman of the council, with 20 media persons nominated by televisions, media outlets and the newspapers that are currently functional in India. There are another 8 members in the council out of which five members are from the Loksabha, the lower house of the parliament and the rest from the Rajyasabha, the upper house of the parliament.

Objective Of National Press Day

The reason behind observing 16 November as National Press Day is to celebrate the formation of Press Council of India. The day recalls one of the intentions behind the formation of the Council which is to ensure that the press isn't affected by the threat and influence of any external factor.

There are numerous press councils across the world but the Press Council of India is one of its kind which is for the press, of the press and by the press. Its aim is to keep a check on the independence and responsibility of correct and honest reportage of the press.

The council has set a 'Norms of Journalist Conduct' that is followed in the journalism. The Council listens and accepts the complaints by and against the press related to the failures of the ethics.

However, the council is not granted the power of punishing or imposing any penalty on an individual journalist or the organisation.

