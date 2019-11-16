International Day Of Tolerance 2019: Know About The Date, History And Significance Of The Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

In the year 1996, the member states of the UN General Assembly were invited to observe 16 November as the International Day Of Tolerance. The intention behind celebrating the day is to promote mutual understanding among people from different cultures. This Saturday i.e., 16 November 2019, will be another edition of it where people need to understand mutual respect towards one's religion, culture, traditions and beliefs that can bring peace and harmony.

Also read: Planning A Wedding? Check Out This Honest And Hilarious Wedding Invitation Card

History

The day is celebrated after the United Nations Year for Tolerance which was observed in the year 1995 which in return was an action announced in the year 1993 by the UN General Assembly as one of the initiatives of UNESCO.

It was in the year 1995 when UNESCO marked the United Nations Year for Tolerance along with the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi. The organisation also declared and created a prize named UNESCO Madanjeet Singh Prize for the promotion of Tolerance and Non-Violence. The award is given to those who contribute to the cultural, scientific and artistic fields to bring peace and harmony among the people.

The award is named after Madanjeet Singh an Indian writer, poet and the UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

Significance

One of the major reasons for this annual observance is to make people aware that there could be some dangerous impacts of having and promoting intolerance.

The day is celebrated by organising various events and programmes across the world to let people know how they can have a sense of tolerance towards other's cultures, traditions, beliefs and religions.

The day is celebrated by awarding the UNESCO-Madanjeet Singh Award to those who have made their contribution to spreading harmony and inspiring people to have the spirit of tolerance.

On 15 November 2019, a tweet was posted from the official account of the UNCCD (United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification) to spread awareness about the day. "#Tolerance means respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our cultures and unique ways of being human," read the tweet.

Tomorrow is #InternationalDayforTolerance. #Tolerance means respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of our cultures and unique ways of being human - @AAzoulay



It is at the core of the @UN values. #toleranceday pic.twitter.com/Q5TOzAdztW — UNCCD (@UNCCD) 15 November 2019

According to UN News, Ms. Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation said, "Tolerance is more than standing idly by or remaining insensitive to differences between men and women, cultures and beliefs. It is a state of mind, an awareness and a requirement."

Tolerance is when we realise that the cultural diversity present across the world is a form of wealth that we have. Seeing it as a factor that can divide us on its basis is not a wise thing. Ms. Azoulay further stated, "It is to perceive that each culture, beyond immediate or apparent differences, is a constituent part of universality and speaks the common language of humanity."

We hope this day brings a positive change in society and inspires people.