ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    English Language Day 2020: Some Interesting Facts About The Language That You Need To Know

    By

    Every year 23 April is observed as English Language Day after the declaration of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2010. The day marks the birth and death of English playwright and poet William Shakespeare. Though the exact birth date of William Shakespeare is unknown, he was baptised on 26 April 1564. He died on 23 April 1616.

    The proposal for observing 23 April as UN English Day was an initiative by the Department of Global Communication. English is one of the six official languages of the United Nations (UN) namely, Arabic (18 December), Chinese (20 April), English (23 April), French (20 March), Russian (6 June) an Spanish (23 April). Therefore, we can say that it is also the day of the Spanish language.

    Also read: William Shakespeare's Birth & Death Anniversary: Some Facts About The Poet And Playwright

    On this UN English Day, we are here with some quotes related to the English language that you may not be knowing. Scroll down the article to read more.

    1. 'Angry' and 'Hungry' are the only two English words that end with 'gry'.

    2. 'Uncopyrightable' is the longest English word with no repeated English letters in it.

    3. English is the world's most spoken language in the world with 1.75 billion people speaking. That means every 1 out of 4 people in the world speak English.

    4. With so many English speakers across the world, there are around 12 million English teachers in the world.

    5. A pangram is a sentence that contains all the 26 letters of the English Alphabet.

    6. Pilots belonging to any nation and origin have to speak English when flying an aircraft, especially when flying an international flight. So basically, English is the language of the air.

    7. 'I' is the oldest, shortest, and the most commonly used English world in the world.

    8. 'I am' is the shortest sentence used in the English language.

    9. In India, there are 100 million people who can speak and understand English. Out of these, 34% of them earn more than their fellow workers.

    10. The word 'Girl' was originally used to refer to a boy or girl child or a younger person. It has nothing to do with any gender.

    11. The words 'Bookkeeper' and 'Bookkeeping' are the only two unhyphenated words with consecutively three repeating letters. Words like sweet-toothed need to be hyphenated to spell them correctly.

    12. Most of the English words start with the letter 's'.

    13. 'E' is the most commonly used vowel followed by 'a' while 'r' is the most commonly used consonants followed by 't'.

    14. The word 'alphabet' has been derived from the first two letters of Greek language namely, 'alpha' and 'beta'.

    15. The dot used over the letters 'i' and 'j' is known as the superscript dot.

    16. 'Dreamt' and 'undreamt' are the only English words ending with 'mt'.

    17. 'Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis' is the longest English word which means a lung disease caused by inhaling dust and ash. Come on! Pronounce it.

    Also read: Earth Day 2020: Google Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of Earth Day With 'Bees' And A Short Game

    18. Every year approximately 4000 words are added in the Oxford Dictionary. That means every two hours a new word is added to the dictionary.

    More ENGLISH News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue