English Language Day 2020: Some Interesting Facts About The Language That You Need To Know

Every year 23 April is observed as English Language Day after the declaration of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2010. The day marks the birth and death of English playwright and poet William Shakespeare. Though the exact birth date of William Shakespeare is unknown, he was baptised on 26 April 1564. He died on 23 April 1616.

The proposal for observing 23 April as UN English Day was an initiative by the Department of Global Communication. English is one of the six official languages of the United Nations (UN) namely, Arabic (18 December), Chinese (20 April), English (23 April), French (20 March), Russian (6 June) an Spanish (23 April). Therefore, we can say that it is also the day of the Spanish language.

1. 'Angry' and 'Hungry' are the only two English words that end with 'gry'.

2. 'Uncopyrightable' is the longest English word with no repeated English letters in it.

3. English is the world's most spoken language in the world with 1.75 billion people speaking. That means every 1 out of 4 people in the world speak English.

4. With so many English speakers across the world, there are around 12 million English teachers in the world.

5. A pangram is a sentence that contains all the 26 letters of the English Alphabet.

6. Pilots belonging to any nation and origin have to speak English when flying an aircraft, especially when flying an international flight. So basically, English is the language of the air.

7. 'I' is the oldest, shortest, and the most commonly used English world in the world.

8. 'I am' is the shortest sentence used in the English language.

9. In India, there are 100 million people who can speak and understand English. Out of these, 34% of them earn more than their fellow workers.

10. The word 'Girl' was originally used to refer to a boy or girl child or a younger person. It has nothing to do with any gender.

11. The words 'Bookkeeper' and 'Bookkeeping' are the only two unhyphenated words with consecutively three repeating letters. Words like sweet-toothed need to be hyphenated to spell them correctly.

12. Most of the English words start with the letter 's'.

13. 'E' is the most commonly used vowel followed by 'a' while 'r' is the most commonly used consonants followed by 't'.

14. The word 'alphabet' has been derived from the first two letters of Greek language namely, 'alpha' and 'beta'.

15. The dot used over the letters 'i' and 'j' is known as the superscript dot.

16. 'Dreamt' and 'undreamt' are the only English words ending with 'mt'.

17. 'Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis' is the longest English word which means a lung disease caused by inhaling dust and ash. Come on! Pronounce it.

18. Every year approximately 4000 words are added in the Oxford Dictionary. That means every two hours a new word is added to the dictionary.