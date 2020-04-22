Earth Day 2020: Google Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of Earth Day With ‘Bees’ And A Short Game Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 22 April is observed as Earth Day. The search engine giant Google changed its doodle on Wednesday to commemorate the first-ever celebration of Earth Day in 1970. This year we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. For this, Google has changed its doodle into a green-coloured one that showcases a bee as well. The reason behind featuring the bee is to emphasise the importance of bees on Earth and in our environment. The doodle has a tagline stating Happy 50th anniversary of Earth's Day.

There is also a play button on the doodle which when clicked plays a short video demonstrating how bees help in growing the two-third of the world's crops. It highlights the significance of bees in blossoming the flowers through pollination. The doodle also has a small game in which you can help the bee in pollinating by guiding her to different flowers while learning some interesting facts about one of the smallest and most organisms of the Earth i.e., bees.

Today's doodle was the combined work of doodlers Gerben Steenks, Jacob Howcroft & Stephanie Gu. According to them, they wanted to create a doodle that showcased an environment that not only appears randomly in the doodle but also seems to be quite natural.

What Is Earth Day

If you are wondering what is Earth Day and why is it celebrated then it is an annual celebration intended to spread awareness among people to protect our mother Earth and nature. The first celebration took place on 22 April 1970 in which 20 million Americans are said to have participated. They raised their voices in the favour of protecting the Earth, nature and eco-conscious society. They also protested against the chemical waste from the factories, oil spills, garbage dumps, smog and factors that are harmful for our environment and Earth.

At present, the day is intended to understand how pollution, exploitation of natural resources and toxic dumps can harm the Earth.

Earth Day 2020 Theme

Now let us talk about the theme of Earth's Day 2020. Every year a theme is decided to spread awareness among the people and this year's theme is Climate Action. Keeping coronavirus pandemic and social distancing in mind, the celebration for Earth Day 2020 will be digital. Therefore, virtual seminars, podcasts, lectures and videos will be released to spread awareness among people.