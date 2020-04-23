William Shakespeare’s Birth & Death Anniversary: Some Facts About The Poet And Playwright Men oi-Prerna Aditi

William Shakespeare, the famous poet and playwright was born in April 1564 in the United Kingdom. He is known to be one of the greatest English writers of all time. It is said that he was born in the era of massive turbulence that included riots, religious tensions, political crisis and plague.

Though his exact birth date is unknown, he was baptised on 26 Apil 1564. Every year 23 April is observed as his birth and death anniversary (he died on 23 April 1616). On his birth and death anniversary, we are here with some facts about this great writer. Scroll down to read more.

1. William Shakespeare was one of the eight children born to John Shakespeare, who made gloves and also worked as a leatherworker, and to mother, Mary Arden, who was a homemaker and also an heiress from a wealthy family.

2. Till date, no one knows his exact birth date, his parents gave him a nice upbringing and were always keen to give better education to their children.

3. During his entire lifetime, William Shakespeare wrote 37 plays and over 150 poems.

4. In the year 1582, William Shakespeare married Anne Hathaway. They became proud parents of three children namely, Susanna, twins- Judith and Hamnet.

5. It is said that in the year 1585, he disappeared from records for about seven years. According to historians,

these seven years were his 'lost year'.

6. William Shakespeare then made a comeback as a playwright and actor in London but it didn't turn out well for him. His jealous rivals often mocked and criticised his works.

7. William later went to be a part of 'Lord Chamberlain's Men' a drama company that often performed at 'The Theatre'. However, the company was later shifted to some other place as the members had a dispute with the landlord. The company was then renamed as 'Globe'.

8. It is said that Globe was a big-open theatre that could accompany people from all classes. For example, poor people sat in the ground that wasn't covered on the top. Due to which the poor people were exposed to cold, wind, dust and rain. Whereas the rich people use to buy tickets of top galleries that had comfy seats and was neatly covered on the top.

9. His plays became a massive hit and people loved watching his plays. Some of them were Hamlet, Othello, Romeo and Juliet and much more.

10. William's plays were famous among the royals too. Queen Elizabeth I and James VI Scotland used to hire his company so that they can come and perform in the palace.

11. During the last years of his life, William Shakespeare went to his hometown Stratford-upon-Avon. He died on 23 April 1616 after fighting from a prolonged illness.