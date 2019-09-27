Just In
Bhagat Singh’s 113th Birth Anniversary: Facts About The Revolutionary Freedom Fighter & His Quotes
Bhagat Singh, popularly known as Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, was born on 28 September 1907 in Banga, Punjab, British-ruled India (now Punjab, Pakistan). He was the second son of Kishan Singh and Vidya Vati. Bhagat Singh was one of India's greatest revolutionary freedom fighters and one of the youngest freedom fighters who was given a death penalty by the British. He was hanged on 23 March 1931.
His execution inspired many to take the revolutionary path, which played an important role in India's freedom struggle. On his 112th birth anniversary, here are some facts about Bhagat Singh and a few of his quotes.
Facts About Bhagat Singh
- When Bhagat Singh was 12 years old, he bunked school to visit the site of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He quit school at the age of 13 to devote his life to Indian independence.
- When Bhagat was 14 years old, he took part in a protest against the killing of a large number of unarmed people at Nankana Sahib gurudwara.
- When Bhagat Singh's parents tried to get him married, he left home for Kanpur.
- He joined the Young Revolutionary Movement and went against the British-ruling government in India.
- Bhagat Singh was attracted towards socialism and socialist revolutions led by Vladimir Lenin.
- He coined a powerful slogan 'Inquilab Zindabad' which became the slogan of India's independence struggle.
- In 1926, he founded the Naujawan Bharat Sabha (Youth Society of India) and joined the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA), later the name was changed to Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA).
- In 1929, Singh and his associate bombed the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi to protest the application of the Public Safety Bill. The bombs weren't intended to kill but to scare.
- Bhagat Singh had fasted for 116 days in jail and even during this time he used to do all his work regularly such as singing, reading books, etc.
- Bhagat Singh was found guilty of killing a British police officer and hanged on 23 March 1931.
Inspiring Quotes Of Bhagat Singh
"A rebellion is not a revolution. It may ultimately lead to that end".
"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit".
"It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill the ideas".
"Every tiny molecule of Ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in jail"
"Love always elevates the character of man. It never lowers him, provided love be love".
"If the deaf are to hear the sound has to be very loud".
"Lovers, Lunatics and poets are made of same stuff".
"Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol".
"I am a man and all that affects mankind concerns me".
"In times of great necessity, violence is indispensable".
"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking".
"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people".