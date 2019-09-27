An Exclusive Documentary On Ted Turner Aka Captain Planet's Environmental Legacy To Air Today On CNN Pulse oi-Amritha K

Best known as a business mogul and a media magnet, Ted Turner is a name well-rooted in the media world. If you have trouble placing him, this may jog your memory - he is the creator of the cartoon series Captain Planet.

CNN will broadcast an hour-long documentary on Ted Turner, founder of the 24-hour news network, on 27 September. The documentary gives the viewers the other side of the philanthropist, where he discusses his long-standing conservation efforts amid the ongoing climate emergency.

Considering the deteriorating plight of our earth now, it is imperative and slight alleviation that influential figures such as Turner are dedicated to the cause of saving the earth! Nicknamed 'Captain Planet', Turner tells CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr Sanjay Gupta in the documentary about his childhood dream of wanting to 'save everything'.

"It's a pretty wonderful world that we live in down here, and it's worth saving." Turner tells Gupta, reflecting on his decades of conservation work. "You have to save the species that live on the planet to save the planet.

Ted Turner AKA Captain Planet

In the one minute trailer of the documentary, Fareed Zakaria, an Indian-American journalist, political scientist, and author is shown asking Tuner in a slightly surprised inquisitive manner, "Save everything?", to which the conservationist confidently and emphatically responds, "Yeah, why not?" with a smile that is graciously powerful.

"When I was a little boy, about 10 years old, I read National Geographic magazine and it had an article about bison, and it said how close they came to extinction," Turner tells Gupta. "I decided then that I would do what I could to help bring the bison back and preserve them."

He owns 16 ranches in the United States, covering a total of almost 2 million acres, making him the second-biggest landowner in North America.

The documentary trailer shows former Vice-President and environmentalist Al Gore, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, American actress and political activist Jane Fonda among various other famous names.

Despite being diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in recent years, Ted Turner remains committed to his climate cause.

"It's a life or death issue. We only have one climate. We better take care of it... I'm not patting myself on the back yet, we haven't saved everything yet. When we've saved everything, then I'll celebrate."

Click here for the trailer: https://cnn.it/2mJxV5h