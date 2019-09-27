Google's 21st Birthday, Tech Giant Celebrates It With A Doodle Pulse oi-Deepannita Das

Sorting webpages on the basis of popularity, an idea that was conceptualised by Sergery Brin and Lawrence Page 21 years back on this day in 1998. This year, to mark its 21st birthday, Google celebrated a cute doodle.

Brin and Page, two PhD students from Stanford came together and over the years to launch a prototype of a "large-scale search engine", what we today know as Google.

We cannot imagine the internet without Google and undeniably it gives us the best search results. Also, it is one of the Big Four technology companies alongside Apple, Facebook and Amazon and operates in over 100 languages.

The term "Google" has also been added as a 'verb' in the Oxford dictionary and it is defined as "search for information about (someone or something) on the Internet using the search engine Google." Every year this search engine answers trillions of search queries and when you search a term on Google, at the bottom of the page you will find, Google is written using 10 aphabet 'o' in between. Well, if you click on them, you will find more search results.

The company created its first doodle to honour the Burning Man Festival on 30 August 1998 and rest it history. The tradition of creating doodles on important dates follow till today.

Also, Google posted on Twitter about- "#GoogleClassroom is turning 5! "The post mentioned, "Thanks to feedback from our community of educators and students since 2014 it's added tons of features to help teachers save time, and help meet the needs of today's schools." Also, this virtual classroom is available in 238 countries.

#GoogleClassroom is turning 5️⃣! Thanks to feedback from our community of educators and students, since 2014 it's added tons of features to help teachers save time, and help meet the needs of today's schools → https://t.co/XJDOy4TO29 pic.twitter.com/wQWfWhVIlQ — Google (@Google) September 26, 2019