International Women’s Day 2021: Google Doodle Highlights And Honours The Women’s Firsts Insync oi-Prerna Aditi

Search Engine Giant Google changed its doodle on Monday i.e., on 8 March 2021 to celebrate the International Women's Day. The doodle is basically a video that showcases the contribution and achievement of women working in different fields. The doodle video shows the hands of women who pushed the door open for the coming generations and brought a change to society. It shows how women choose to step out of their comfort zone and fulfill their respective dreams.

International Women's Day 2021: Know About The All-Women Swat Team Of Delhi Police

In the doodle video, Google said, "Today's #GoogleDoodle honours those who pushed open doors for generations of women - in music, education, science and more. To the pioneers of the past, present and future - Happy #InternationalWomensDay."

The thumbnail of the video shows hands of women paving a way for the future generations while helping each other when needed. The video shows the first women to vote, the first women to go to space, the first one to earn name and fame in the field of writing, singing, etc. Apart from this, it also highlights the women who fought against all odds to overcome the obstacles in their path and became suffragists, entrepreneurs, gold medalists and more. The doodle also focuses on encouraging the women to choose the path they want to lead.

This International Women's Day, we hope that many more women taking inspiration from the women in history would step out of their comfort zone and bring a change to society. Wish you a Happy International Women's Day!!!