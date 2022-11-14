Google Doodle 2022 Winner Announced: Shlok Mukherjee From Kolkata Takes Home The Prize! Pulse oi-Amritha K

The winner of the Doodle for Google competition in 2022 was announced on Monday. This year, Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata won the competition with his inspiring Doodle entitled 'India on the center stage'. On November 14 (Monday), Shlok's Doodle will also be featured on Google.co.in.

Doodle for Google is a competition designed to promote creativity and imagination among young people.

As he shared his doodle, Shlok wrote, "In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity's betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda, and will get stronger in coming years."

As part of this year's contest, more than 115,000 entries were submitted by children in grades 1 to 10 from more than 100 cities across India.

"We were amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries, and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the doodles," the Google Doodle team said.

The Doodle for Google 2022 was judged by actor, filmmaker, producer and TV personality Neena Gupta, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian, YouTube Creators Slayypoint, artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhatk, as well as members of the Google Doodle team.

A total of 20 finalist Doodles were displayed online for public voting. In addition to the national winner, four group winners were also selected.

While on vacation at the Burning Man Festival in 1998, Larry Page and Sergey Brin (founders of Google) created the first Google Doodle. It was a simple doodle, with an iconic stick man hovering behind the 'O', but it was well received by users.