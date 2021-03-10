Just In
- 18 min ago Pooja Bhatt’s Colour-Blocked Saree In Bombay Begums Is A Lesson In Power Dressing
-
- 8 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 10 March 2021
- 18 hrs ago Maha Shivratri 2021: Here’s The Sabudana Kheer Recipe For Your Vrat
- 19 hrs ago Shraddha Kapoor’s Heavily Embellished Gorgeous Golden Lehenga Is On The Wishlist Of Every Wedding Guest
Don't Miss
- News Sachin Vaze, Mumbai cop removed after political row in Ambani security scare case
- Sports IPL 2021: Playing in the IPL a perfect preparation for T20 World Cup: Sam Billings of Delhi Capitals
- Technology SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD Review: Best Portable SSD In The Market
- Movies Neetu Kapoor On Getting Back To Work Post Rishi Kapoor's Demise: It Was The Only Way To Get On With Life
- Automobiles Land Rover Defender Crowned Winner Of The Woman's World Car Of The Year 2021
- Finance Centre Plans To Reduce Compliance For Businesses By August 15
- Education UKSSSC Forest Guard Result 2021 Declared, Check Merit List
- Travel Summer In Sikkim: A Detailed Guide To Roll Like Indians
Google Doodle Honours Indian Professor Udupi Ramachandran Rao On His 89th Birth Anniversary
On Wednesday i.e., 10 March 2021, Google changed its doodle to honour Indian professor and scientist Sir Udupi Ramachandra Rao on his 89th birth anniversary. Udupi Ramachandra Rao is popularly known as 'India's Satellite Man' as he played a key role in developing 'Aryabhatta', India's first satellite.
He was one of the best Indian space scientists and the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He not only developed Aryabhatta but also monitored and supervised the launch of the satellite in 1975.
International Women's Day 2021: Google Doodle Highlights And Honours The Women's Firsts
The Google doodle shows a beautiful sketch of Udupi Rao with the earth in the background along with shooting stars. Google wrote, "Your stellar technological advancements continue to be felt across the galaxy."
"Born in a remote village of Karnataka on this day in 1932, Prof Rao began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist and protege of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India's space program. After completing his doctorate, Prof Rao brought his talents to the US, where he worked as a professor and conducted experiments on NASA's Pioneer and Explorer space probes," the Google doodle added further.
Professor Rao returned to India in 1966 and right after that he worked towards launching a high-energy astronomy program at the Physical Research Laboratory which happens to be one of the premier institutes for space scientists. In 1972, he spearheaded the country's program for developing and launching various satellites.
"From 1984 to 1994, Prof. Rao continued to propel his nation's space program to stratospheric heights as chairman of India's Space Research Organization," Google mentioned.