Google Doodle Honours Indian Professor Udupi Ramachandran Rao On His 89th Birth Anniversary

On Wednesday i.e., 10 March 2021, Google changed its doodle to honour Indian professor and scientist Sir Udupi Ramachandra Rao on his 89th birth anniversary. Udupi Ramachandra Rao is popularly known as 'India's Satellite Man' as he played a key role in developing 'Aryabhatta', India's first satellite.

He was one of the best Indian space scientists and the chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He not only developed Aryabhatta but also monitored and supervised the launch of the satellite in 1975.

The Google doodle shows a beautiful sketch of Udupi Rao with the earth in the background along with shooting stars. Google wrote, "Your stellar technological advancements continue to be felt across the galaxy."

"Born in a remote village of Karnataka on this day in 1932, Prof Rao began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist and protege of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India's space program. After completing his doctorate, Prof Rao brought his talents to the US, where he worked as a professor and conducted experiments on NASA's Pioneer and Explorer space probes," the Google doodle added further.

Professor Rao returned to India in 1966 and right after that he worked towards launching a high-energy astronomy program at the Physical Research Laboratory which happens to be one of the premier institutes for space scientists. In 1972, he spearheaded the country's program for developing and launching various satellites.

"From 1984 to 1994, Prof. Rao continued to propel his nation's space program to stratospheric heights as chairman of India's Space Research Organization," Google mentioned.