COVID-19 Crisis: Google Doodle Says Thank You To Food Packaging And Delivery Guys Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Search engine giant Google has always come up with different doodles on various occasions. But on this Thursday, Google changed its doodle to thank the food delivery guys and those who are preparing and packaging the food. Google has been changing its doodle from the past few days to express gratitude to those who are tirelessly working in this challenging time such as health and sanitation workers, researchers, scientists, policemen and many others.

The doodle contains an animated gif that shows the letter 'G' throwing a heart at 'E' depicted as the cook. The letter 'E' then cooks that heart and lies some boxes of food to be delivered. Today's doodle is a part of the 'Thank you Coronavirus helpers' series. On Wednesday, Google thanked the logistics delivery guys for delivering essential products even during this time.

It was on 6 April 2020, when Google declared that for two weeks, it will be expressing gratitude to those who are providing different kinds of services even during this pandemic. The series began with thanking the health workers and those who are a part of the scientific community. Google also mentioned, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines."

On 6 April 2020, Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google through his Twitter handle said, "Starting today, we're launching a #GoogleDoodle series to honor many of those on the front lines in the fight against #COVID19. Today's doodle is dedicated to the public health workers and researchers in the scientific community - on behalf of all of us, thank you".

Till date, Google has changed its doodle for sanitation workers, those who are giving custodial services, health and medical workers, farmers and many more. We too thank them from the bottom of our hearts to help us in such difficult times.